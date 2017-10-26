Delhi Metro begins dust control drive across construction sites

Stung by the EPCA’s rebuke, the Delhi Metro has begun a “vigorous” anti-pollution drive at its construction sites, where a few violations contributing to dust in the air have been reported recently. (Image: IE)

Stung by the EPCA’s rebuke, the Delhi Metro has begun a “vigorous” anti-pollution drive at its construction sites, where a few violations contributing to dust in the air have been reported recently. The drive comes days after the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a Supreme Court-mandated body, directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pull its socks up, as pollutants are building up rapidly with the onset of winter. EPCA chief Bhure Lal, in a meeting on October 24, had shared certain adverse observations relating to dust control at metro sites, especially at Anand Vihar, which is a pollution hotspot.

Lal’s observation had come following his spot inspections. In the meeting, metro’s representative had assured the EPCA that corrective measures would be taken. Anuj Dayal, DMRC’s executive director (corporate communications), told PTI that the DMRC has now instructed all its construction site in-charges to take up dust control measures vigorously. “They have been directed to extensively use water sprinkling and other measures to control dust.

The site engineers have also been instructed to strictly adhere to a checklist issued by the EPCA regarding dust control,” Dayal said. The metro is on a massive expansion drive across the region and at times its instructions to the site in-charges, who supervise the work of contractors and labourers, go unheeded.