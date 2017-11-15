Delhi government to set up technology incubation hub on the lines of one existing in Hyderabad

Sisodia said the Delhi government representatives will study’s Telangana’s T-Hub (a government-promoted incubator for startups) model here. (PTI)

The Delhi government is setting up a technology incubation hub in the national capital on the lines of one existing in Hyderabad, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today. Sisodia said the Delhi government representatives will study’s Telangana’s T-Hub (a government-promoted incubator for startups) model here. “On the lines of T-Hub, we are creating Delhi-Hub. We have identified land (for the project). We have several ideas …several incubation research projects are going on in Delhi and by incorporating all we will create Delhi-Technology hub,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. “We will study their (Telangana’s) policy and meet entrepreneurs (in T-Hub),” said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio. A technology incubation centre, located at IIIT- Hyderabad campus, T-Hub is an initiative of Telangana government to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship.

Later, a delegation led by Sisodia met Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao in this regard. During the meeting, Rao explained to the delegation members the various initiatives undertaken by the Telangana government to support the innovation ecosystem and skilling of youngsters. Rao outlined the experiences of the state in building India’s largest startup incubator T-Hub and the skilling initiative Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK). Earlier, addressing the second edition of the ‘MeltingPot 2020 Innovation Summit 2017’ here, Sisodia said the Delhi government has been promoting research and innovation in institutes. In the last two-and-a-half-years, the AAP government has been working towards developing “critical thinking and innovative thinking process” in children besides focusing on research and innovation in institutes, the deputy CM said.

Our focus is to develop innovative thinking capacities and critical thinking process among every child who studies in government or private schools in Delhi, he said. The minister said in Delhi there an estimated 40 lakh students in government and private schools. “Our institutes are becoming innovative and research- oriented. We have to do more research and fix the problem of education first and we (AAP government) have been trying to fix that,” Sisodia said.

“I can say with pride that in Delhi, special focus has been on the government school education system where we have been able to plug that gap. Now every student studying in government schools in Delhi is getting some sort of critical thinking development capacity within.” The summit aims to provide a platform to stakeholders who want to promote research and share their experience of engaging students in R&D.