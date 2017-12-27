Delhi government, Maruti Suzuki sign pact to develop driving tracks

Delhi government today signed a pact with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Image: Reuters)

The Delhi government today signed a pact with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. for developing 12 automated driving test tracks in the national capital. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the automobile manufacturer in presence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at the L-G Secretariat here. Baijal later tweeted a photograph of the signing of the MoU and wished the transport department for the initiative. With the coming up of the automated tracks, the process of issuing driving license by motor licencing officers will gain quality and accuracy, a transport department official said.

“The first automated track is expected to be launched around January 26 next year at Sarai Kale Khan,” Gahlot had said yesterday. According to the government, the tracks equipped with cameras and sensors will cost around Rs one crore each and will be spread, on an average, across one acre land. The tracks will be developed at the transport department’s facilities in Hauz Khas, Burari, Jharoda Kalan, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Pratap Nagar, Surajmal Vihar, Loni Border, Rohini, Raja Garden and Shakoor Basti.