Delhi court summons Ola, Uber for violating permit rule

A Delhi Court on Monday summoned taxi aggregators Ola and Uber as an accused for allegedly violating permit rule and issued directions for violating fare rules. The court has summoned top officials of both the app-based cab service providers to appear before it on December 11. The complaint was filed against ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. which runs Ola, Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Serendipity Infolabs Pvt. Ltd. (which runs ‘Taxi For Sure’) by an NGO, Nyayabhoomi, through its secretary Rakesh Agarwal. The NGO has sought recovery of a whopping Rs 91,000 crore from cab service providers for allegedly not adhering to rules relating to fares and not operating by fare meter. The NGO has also sought recovery of an additional penalty of Rs. 26,000 crore from the firms and jail term for them.