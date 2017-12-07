Delhi air pollution: N99 Anti-Pollution Mask will protect you from foul air, but check price first

Poor air quality in and around New Delhi has turned from bad to worse and it is becoming extremely difficult for people from all walks of life to venture out.

Threat of air pollution is a grave and real issue. In fact, poor air quality in and around New Delhi has turned from bad to worse and it is becoming extremely difficult for people from all walks of life to venture out. In such a situation, wearing a good quality anti-pollution mark is perhaps the only way to ensure that you are breathing tolerable quality air. It is very important to understand that in a situation where we are dealing with smog—only N99 and above masks can help. An N95 mask filters out 95% of PM2.5 particles and is the bare minimum. N99 and N100 masks filter out 99% and 99.97% PM2.5 particles. On the other hand, surgical masks which are widely sold on the streets don’t help at all. Here are some of the best anti-pollution masks that can help you stay safe in the capital’s smog.

Respro 11 Techno Pollution Mask (Rs 2,999)

Available at Amazon.in, Respro mask uses a stretchy fabric that allows the face to breathe in hot and humid conditions. It comes in different sizes and bright colour options, boasts two exhale valves (which allow the air you are breathing out to leave the mask) and an “unbreakable” nose clip that keeps the mask snug to your face. The filters of this mask are designed to filter “sub-micron” particulates (those measuring smaller than one micron). This is able to cut out bad smell as well.

Vogmask N99 Mask (Rs 1,800)

Vogmask has colourful, patterned N99 masks that are becoming quite popular these days. The mask, comfortable to wear in most weather conditions, comes with a bendable aluminium noseband which provides a seal over the bridge of the nose and also boasts an exhale valve—some have two—which reduces the condensation build-up. It blocks smells, comes with activated carbon to absorb ozone, sulphur dioxide, etc. Vogmask is lab tested to filter over 99% of particles 0.3-1 micron. Most importantly, this one is most certainly suitable for and tested on children as well. In India, Vogmask is available on NirvanaBeing.com.

Admiral—Cambridge Mask (Rs 1,619)

Founded by a Cambridge University graduate who decided to find a solution to air pollution after moving to China, the Atlanta Healthcare Cambridge N99 (Admiral standard air pollution face mask) is “military grade” mask that uses carbon cloth invented by the ministry of defence to protect against smells and particulates. This mask features an adjustable drawstring strap to make adjusting the mask easy on the face: a useful feature that stops it slipping down your face. Cambridge Masks come in a range of bright colours and patterns.

Zia Askari