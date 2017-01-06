Decide on Jio case in ‘reasonable time’: TDSAT to Trai

The tribunal has directed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to take a stand on Reliance Jio’s free 4G offer in reasonable time. (Source: IE)

Telecom tribunal TDSAT today asked sector regulator Trai to decide on Reliance Jio’s free 4G service within “reasonable time”.

A TDSAT bench, comprising members B B Srivastava and A K Bhargava, heard arguments of both sides — Airtel and Trai — and posted the matter on February 1 for the next hearing.

The tribunal has directed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to take a stand on Reliance Jio’s free 4G offer in reasonable time.

The TDSAT direction came while hearing a petition filed by Bharti Airtel, which has moved the tribunal against Trai’s decision allowing Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to continue with its free promotional offer beyond the stipulated 90 days, alleging that the regulator acted as “a mute spectator” to violations.

In its 25-page petition before the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), Airtel had asked the quasi-judicial body to direct Trai to ensure Jio does not provide its free voice and data plan beyond December 3.

In the petition, Airtel had alleged that Trai in its decision dated October 20 “erroneously” concluded that since Jio’s promotional offer of free services was only valid till December 3, it is consistent with the direction for 90 days.