Debjani Ghosh is named Nasscom president; first woman to hold job

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), the trade body of the Indian IT industry, on Friday announced the appointment of Debjani Ghosh as its president-designate. Ghosh will be the the first woman to be appointed as president of Nasscom since its inception on March 1, 1988. Ghosh will take over from incumbent R Chandrashekhar whose term will end in March 2018. She was the former South Asia MD of US-based chip maker Intel and also has been a member of the Nasscom executive council besides being a trustee of the Nasscom Foundation. Commenting on the appointment, Nasscom chairman Raman Roy said, “The industry is today at a very interesting inflection point and Nasscom has a key role to play in catalysing the next phase of growth of the sector.
Under Debjani’s leadership, we will further enhance its initiatives in innovation, disruptive technologies, skilling and new market access. She will be the first woman President of Nasscom and her appointment is a true reflection of the importance of diversity and inclusion which is a key pillar for the industry.” Chandrashekhar was appointed Nasscom president in 2013. He had taken over from Som Mittal. He was the former telecom secretary with the Union government.
The Indian IT-BPM industry has been a growth driver for the country and is today a $150-billion sector representing multiple sub-sectors. Moreover, the intersection of digital technologies across every business provides a great opportunity for the industry to achieve its aspiration to reach $350 billion by 2025. “These are exciting times for India in terms of the industrial and digital revolution that it is undergoing. I feel privileged and honoured to take up this opportunity to work with all stakeholders and strengthen the prowess of the Indian IT-BPM industry globally and in India,” said Ghosh in a release.
“The Nasscom president, along with the industry leadership, will continue its mission of driving a holistic agenda which supports emerging technology areas, digital solutions, IP driven software products, internet economy, innovative start-ups, engineering R&D, global capability centers, omni-channel customer solutions, domestic technology and digital acceleration, reskilling and more,” the release added.
In March 2017, the Nasscom president succession committee was constituted by Nasscom chairman. The committee was chaired by N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons. The other members of the committee were Neelam Dhawan, MD, HP Enterprise; Rajendra Pawar, chairman, NIIT; Rajan Anandan, MD, Google India; Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer, Wipro; and Harish Mehta, co-founder, Nasscom and CMD of Onward Technologies.