Debjani Ghosh is named Nasscom president; first woman to hold job

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), the trade body of the Indian IT industry, on Friday announced the appointment of Debjani Ghosh as its president-designate. Ghosh will be the the first woman to be appointed as president of Nasscom since its inception on March 1, 1988. Ghosh will take over from incumbent R Chandrashekhar whose term will end in March 2018. She was the former South Asia MD of US-based chip maker Intel and also has been a member of the Nasscom executive council besides being a trustee of the Nasscom Foundation. Commenting on the appointment, Nasscom chairman Raman Roy said, “The industry is today at a very interesting inflection point and Nasscom has a key role to play in catalysing the next phase of growth of the sector.

Under Debjani’s leadership, we will further enhance its initiatives in innovation, disruptive technologies, skilling and new market access. She will be the first woman President of Nasscom and her appointment is a true reflection of the importance of diversity and inclusion which is a key pillar for the industry.” Chandrashekhar was appointed Nasscom president in 2013. He had taken over from Som Mittal. He was the former telecom secretary with the Union government.