Data-centric: 4G takes the lead

The October-December quarter saw 4G data subscribers for the first time surpassing the combined 2G & 3G data user base, clearly showing that with handset ecosystem established, 4G is the way ahead.
Reliance Jio had a lion’s share of 67.2% of the 4G data user base but incumbents are slowly catching up.
