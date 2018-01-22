Dassault Systèmes to assist start-ups

Over 1,000 start-ups and makers have already embarked with Dassault Systèmes on digitally developing real-world products and experiences, the company added. (Twitter)

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Dassault Systèmes announced its Global Entrepreneur Program to accelerate the development of innovations by start-ups, entrepreneurs and makers. “The program, which leverages Dassault Systèmes’ 3DExperience platform, applications, expertise, and community of mentors and services, delivers a portfolio of tailored solutions and different types of engagement to accompany innovators at every step of their development, from seed to late stage,” the European software MNC that develops 3D design, 3D digital mock-up and PLM software, said in a statement. Over 1,000 start-ups and makers have already embarked with Dassault Systèmes on digitally developing real-world products and experiences, the company added. “With the Global Entrepreneur Program, they can use virtual worlds, collaboration, collective intelligence and communities to facilitate innovation and creativity.”

The Global Entrepreneur Program’s tracks include design applications and training from SolidWorks for Entrepreneurs—another program by SolidWorks, which is a Dassault Systèmes’ company—for projects focused on mechanical innovation, as well as immersive acceleration in the 3DExperience Lab. “Entrepreneurs have told us that they value the social community of an incubator above all else, and we listened,” said Frédéric Vacher, director, Corporate Strategy Innovation, Dassault Systèmes. “We love start-ups, and our Global Entrepreneur Program supports their innovation by providing cloud applications and online communities and services, whatever their industry, product, needs or maturity level.

Gone are the days when only large companies had the myriad of skills, resources and capabilities to yield breakthroughs. We are a catalyst and enabler for large companies and start-ups alike to create concepts, bring virtual and real worlds together, and empower a renaissance of innovation.”