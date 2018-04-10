Dalmia to bring up fund diversion charges

Binani RP has filed an application in the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal alleging the fraudulent transactions involving the promoters of the company.

While the issue of whether Binani Industries (BIL) can withdraw its subsidiary firm Binani Cement (BCL) from the insolvency proceedings will now be decided by the Supreme Court, Dalmia Bharat, which was declared the H1 bidder by the committee of creditors (CoC), has decided to up the ante and highlight during the hearings how a defaulting promoter (read Binani Cement) on whom there’s charge of siphoning Rs 2,400 crore out of the Rs 4,041 crore of overdue debt owed to the banks can be allowed to do a side deal with another firm.

The Binani Cement resolution professional (RP) has alleged that promoters of the company had diverted funds to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore through capital advances, inter-corporate deposits (ICDs), loans and other means to related parties, which in turn affected the company’s working capital position.

This siphoning of funds through related-party transactions has been highlighted by external forensic consultant Haribhakti & Co which was appointed in November 2017 for reviewing some transactions by Binani Cement.

In fact, the Binani RP has already filed an application in the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging the fraudulent transactions involving the promoters of the company.

The forensic audit covered the period July 1, 2015, to November 30, 2017, and was conducted between November 28, 2017, and February 17, 2018.

For instance, the report has highlighted that ICDs of around Rs 1,148.57 crore made by Binani Cement to parent Binani Industries, which in turn used them to repay loans and pay interest of Rs 552.06 crore. Interest chargeable on these ICDs was waived by Binani Cement since April 2015 but no approval or justification was furnished to the forensic consultant for this.

It has said that sales of Rs 581 crore were made to a potentially related party — Sarswati Sales (SSPL) — during the review period.

Out of this, only Rs 93 crore was recovered from SSPL.

Upon review of SSPL’s accounts, it was found that they had recovered the majority of the collections against their sales but had not paid BCL. In two financial — FY15 and FY16 — the cash and cash equivalents of SSPL increased from `81 crore to `270 crore.

During the review period, sales of Rs 21.5 crore were made to Goldwell, a party connected through a common company. However, no collections were made. Sales of Rs 102 crore were made to two direct customers connected among themselves. However, there were no collections from these customers. Review of these two customers account indicated that their only purchases were from BCL indicating that they were exclusively dealing with BCL. The two customers had realised all/majority of their sales but have not paid BCL for its sales, the report added.

Similarly, coal was procured at rates higher than vendor quotations in FY17 and FY18, leading to a loss of Rs 5.8 crore. No quotes for coal were obtained in FY16. Coal procured at rates higher than market rates leading to losses and corresponding outflow of funds from the business.

Excess freight payment was made to a related party, Dhaneshwar Solutions, leading to loss of Rs 4.5 crore; the freight rates charged were 20% higher than the market rate.

Sources said that Bharat Dalmia will also raise the issue whether post-tender negotiations can be done with another party. According to it, both CVC and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code guidelines do not allow for post-tender negotiations with the H2 bidder.