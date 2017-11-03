Daikin starts operations at second factory in Neemrana

This investment is a step towards becoming an unstoppable brand in India,” Daikin Industries Senior Executive and GM- Global Operations Division Y Mineno said. (Reuters)

Airconditioner-maker Daikin has commenced operations at the second factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan, in which the company has invested around Rs 750 crore, it said in a statement today. With this, Daikin’s 40-acre Neemrana facility in which the company has invested around Rs 2,000 crore so far has become India’s biggest HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) manufacturing facility. It has the capacity to manufacture 15 lakh room ACs, 50,000 VRV units, 1 lakh cassette units, 20,000 ductable units and 1,000 chillers, the company said. Daikin Airconditioning India MD & CEO KJ Jawa said:”For Daikin, India is one of the fastest growing markets globally and this investment is in line with Daikin’s objective to gain stronger position in India thereby further cementing our dominance.” It will use Ozone-friendly HFC refrigerant in its residential and commercial ACs in accordance with worldwide concern for environment degradation.

“The second factory will us help better meet the demands and expectations of our burgeoning customer base in India. This investment is a step towards becoming an unstoppable brand in India,” Daikin Industries Senior Executive and GM- Global Operations Division Y Mineno said. The new facility compliments the existing factory that has an Airconditioning Training & Development Centre and a R&D Centre. Since 2010, Daikin has invested in excess of Rs 2,000 crore in establishing the Neemrana facility.