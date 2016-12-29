Cyrus Mistry’s office hits back to Tata Sons over demand of confidential information

The ousted Tata Sons group chairman criticized the group once again claiming that such conduct by the Tatas is ‘unbecoming’. (Reuters)

Hitting back at Tata Group over its demand for confidential documents or information, ousted group chairman Cyrus Mistry’s office today stated that the letters for which the Tatas had been claiming confidentiality, had already been widely circulated in the media. The ousted Tata Sons group chairman criticized the group once again claiming that such conduct by the Tatas is ‘unbecoming’.

Mistry’s office also stated that he will neither comment in public nor will provide any substance for the media to make more news on the issue and asserted that he will keep his focus on real and core issues.

Earlier in the day, Tata Sons has asked Mistry to immediately return all the confidential information or document about the companies of Tata Group which he possesses. The group has also asked him to not to retain any copy of the information.

Mistry was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons on October 24 which erupted a slugfest between him and company, basically a one-to-one with Ratan Tata. Since then both sides are alleging each other of misdeeds and not adopting a professional way.

However, even after the months-long chorus Mistry’s office has suggested operating further things silently.

On Tuesday, Tata Sons had accused Mistry of breaching confidentiality rules and slapped a legal notice on him, which spelt a fresh trouble for Mistry.