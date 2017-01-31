Cyrus Mistry vs Ratan Tata: Ousted chief’s petition to be heard by NCLT today

Cyrus Mistry’s petition states that Tata Sons’ preference shares neither carry voting rights at a general meeting, nor carry the right to receive bonus shares and are to be redeemed within 20 years. (Reuters)

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is scheduled to hear ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s petition against the company on Tuesday. A decision on the key question of whether or not the plea maintainable is early awaited.

In its submission to NCLT, Tata Sons has alleged that although the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group holds 18.4% of the ordinary shares of the company, it holds just 2.17% of the issued share capital when even preference shares are considered.

This, in its view, does not meet the eligibility criteria of owning one-tenth of the issued share capital to seek relief under sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013.

According to section 244 (a) of the Companies Act, to seek relief under sections 241 and 242, the petitioner(s) need to comprise “not less than one hundred members of the company or not less than one-tenth of the total number of its members, whichever is less, or any member or members holding not less than one-tenth of the issued share capital of the company.”

Tata Sons has argued that since Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corporation, Mistry’s family investment arm via which he has filed the petition, are just two of the 51 members of the company and hold just 2.17% of its paid up share capital, their petition is not maintainable on either of the counts.

With regard to the power of a tribunal to waive off such requirements if applied for by a petitioner, Tata Sons has contended that since Mistry had not sought such a waiver during the filing of the petition, such a request should not be accomodated at a later stage. “The petitioners have also not sought the leave of this Hon’ble Tribunal for a waiver of these conditions at the time of filing the petition and any such leave, if sought now, will only be an after-thought and not even maintainable,” the submission reads.

Mistry, on his part, however, did seek a waiver last week stating that if it is not granted, “the grave issues raised in the petition would go entirely uninvestigated”.

Mistry’s petition states that Tata Sons’ preference shares neither carry voting rights at a general meeting, nor carry the right to receive bonus shares and are to be redeemed within 20 years.

“Although the petitioners do not meet the strict legal requirements of section 244 (1) (b), because of the number of members in the register of members, the reality of the matter is that they constitute one of the two group of members in a very closely held company,” the petition reads.

Tuesday will also mark the first full legal hearing of the Tata-Mistry battle that started in the boardroom but has moved to the courtroom.