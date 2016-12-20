Cyrus Mistry takes Tata Sons to NCLT, cites ‘oppression, mismanagement’

In an veiled reference to have a legal fight against the group, Mistry had said that he will fight on a platform where ‘law and equity’ is upheld.

Taking bitter boardroom battle to court, ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday filed a case against the conglomerate with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Mistry, in his plea, claimed oppression and mismanagement by company’s independent directors. Earlier on Monday, Mistry had resigned from all listed Tata Group companies. In an veiled reference to have a legal fight against the group, Mistry had said that he will fight on a platform where ‘law and equity’ is upheld. “I think it is time to be more incisive in the best interest of Tata Group. I have decided to shift from EGMs to a larger platform. Will fight on a platform where rule of law and equity is upheld,” he said.

Mistry, in a video address, alleged that Ratan Tata and N Soonawala kept intervening in key decisions, leading to serious serious regulatory consequences. “Have brought to the fore evidence of governance breakdown at Tata GroupRatan Tata & Soonawala refuse to give up participation in key decisions, their intervention led to serious regulatory consequences,” he said.

He also defended his decisions as an attempt to ‘reform the system’. “My efforts were aimed at reforming the system, which may well be the reason for my removal,” Mistry said. “By removing myself from general meetings,I reinforce my position that this is not a fight for position but for a secure reform,” Mistry added.

