Cyrus Mistry quits, most Tata group stocks end in red; Voltas, Tata Communications top losers

The next two Tata stocks that fell the most on Tuesday were Tata Global Beverages with 2.53% and Tata Communications at 2.35%. (Reuters)

Ten of the fifteen companies owned by the Tata Group ended Tuesday’s session in the red, with stocks falling between 0.8% and 3.0%. This comes a day after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry formally resigned from six group companies.

The stock of Voltas, in which the group has a stake of over 30%, has gone down by 3.05% and closed the day at R308.10. The stock has gained since February this year and hit the highest price of R401.90 on October 19. Post-demonetisation, the stock reported a sharp fall of 18% from R357.00 on November 8 to R292.70 on November 11.

A Kotak reported published in November said, “Voltas reported a mixed-bag quarter with sales down 8% y-o-y (~9 % below estimate led by MEP division). We expect near-term earnings to be under pressure led by lower sales and margin in the UCP division on demonetisation-led impacts and continued subdued performance in the MEP division.”

The next two Tata stocks that fell the most on Tuesday were Tata Global Beverages with 2.53% and Tata Communications at 2.35%. Post-demonetisation, Tata Communications remains relatively stable, but Tata Global Beverages registered a steep fall from R154.6 on October 19 to R115.1 on November 24.

Most of the Tata stocks fell during the October 19-22 period, coincidentally soon after, on October 24, Mistry has been ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons.

Indian Hotels lost around 2% and closed at R96.60 on Tuesday. After Tuesday’s close, the stock price is at a month low.

A Morgan Stanley report published on June 2016, stated: “A long down-cycle ended with some occupancy growth in F16. Given high operating leverage from pricing growth, IHCL’s Ebitda could double to R1,200 crore in F18.”

The Tata Steel scrip also dropped 1.7% to R403.90. The company’s net profit for the quarter ended September fell by 90%, from R2,522.92 crore in September 2015 to R249.56 crore in September 2016.