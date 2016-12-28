Cyrus Mistry fully compliant with all legal requirements: Sources

The battle between Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry have reached a level higher when On Tuesday Tata Sons served a legal notice to the ousted chairman of the group Cyrus Mistry for breaching rules of confidentiality as reported by news agency Reuters based on the documents of the law firm on behalf of Tata Sons.(Reuters)

The battle between Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry have reached a level higher when On Tuesday Tata Sons served a legal notice to the ousted chairman of the group Cyrus Mistry for breaching rules of confidentiality as reported by news agency Reuters based on the documents of the law firm on behalf of Tata Sons. Tata Sons intends to pursue all legal remedies available under the law in relation to alleged breach of confidentiality. Cyrus Mistry’s PR firm has refused to comment on the issue.

The legal notice sent by Delhi based law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co representing Tata Sons mentioned that in his earlier petition to the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mistry had deliberately included confidential data, minutes of meetings, business strategies and so on without a necessity to do so. It is perceived that the ousted chairman of the Tata group has done so with the sole intent to cause harm to the group.

The notice also says that Mistry has failled to perform his duties as the chairman of the group and that his actions and omissions have resulted to criminal breach of trust. It understood that attachment of internal documents to such petitions have exposed the Tata group to the claims of third parties. It should be noted that Cyrus Mistry was ousted from the designation of chairman of Tata group on October 2016 following which has erupted a bitter battle between the organisation Tata and the individual Cyrus Mistry.

(With inputs from Reuters)