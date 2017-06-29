Cyber attack: Petya hits India’s largest container port JNPT

The operations at JNPT’s largest container terminal came to a near halt, after the terminal’s operator came under attack.

One-third of operations at the country’s largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) were hit by the global cyberattack named Petya, which has reportedly impacted IT systems of several businesses, port operations and government systems in Asia, Europe, US and South America starting late Tuesday night. The operations at JNPT’s largest container terminal in terms of capacity—Gateway Terminals India (GTI) handling 1.8 million TEUs per year came to a near halt, after the terminal’s operator APM Terminals’ systems globally were crippled by the cyberattack. APM Terminals is the ports and terminals company of Danish global maritime major AP Moller-Maersk Group.

Senior officials at the port told FE that with the IT systems down, the terminal is handling operations manually. JNPT has four operational container terminals and GTI is one of them. The port handles a total 5.3 million TEUs annually. Meanwhile, operations at APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port), also operated and managed by APM Terminals were hit partially due to the attack. In a statement, the company said, “We are responding to the situation to limit the impact and uphold operations”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday on behalf of JNPT, the union ministry of shipping said that it was an unforeseen situation at the port, and while the terminal operator is taking steps to address the issues disrupting the operations, it is anticipated that there could be bunching of in-bound and out-bound container cargo.

The ministry said that it is taking steps to ensure minimum disturbance to trade, transporters and local citizens. To avoid traffic snarls due to congestion, JNPT has opened up its parking lots for cargo destined to the private terminal. “Further, CFSs (container freight stations) have been advised to hold the cargo in their yards. JNPT is also working with local authority CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation), to identify more parking areas. Traffic control teams are being deployed to address potential road congestion,” the statement said.