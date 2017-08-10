Cummins gets ready for BS VI regime, working on powertrain systems

Cummins is also working on hybrid and electrified powertrain systems and other alternate fuels to meet the challenges posed by disrupting trends. (Reuters)

Even as work is on at Cummins India and its parent Cummins Inc to get ready for a BS VI regime by 2020 in India, the Cummins Group is transforming from a diesel engine maker to a powertrain maker. Cummins is also working on hybrid and electrified powertrain systems and other alternate fuels to meet the challenges posed by disrupting trends. “Cummins will have a full production unit — a Cummins electrified powertrain system in a customer vehicle and on the road by 2019, and range extended electric vehicle in 2020,” Srikanth Padmanabhan, president, Cummins Engine Business, Cummins Inc, said. “Cummins will be the leading provider of electrified power systems in our commercial and industrial markets just as we are with diesel and natural gas driven powertrains,” he said.

While diesel engines are expected to continue in many of the markets there will be a new product mix on offer from the company.

“Electrification is coming to urban transportation and several other markets and Cummins will be the leading provider of electrified power-systems in our markets just as we are with diesel and natural gas driven powertrains,” Padmanabhan said. City buses and school buses have already taken the electric route in the developed world and this would come to India too, he said. “The advanced technologies that are in North America, Japan and Europe will be taken to India and China in a cost effective way,” Padmanabhan said.

“The company is better positioned to get into emerging technologies as is has been working on this for 20 years on this,” he said. It gives comfort to OEMs, which can focus on other things such as connectivity and automation as we focus on the engine, Padmanabhan said. The advantage Cummins has over others is its long history, scale, existing relationships with OEMs and its global network, he added. “We have the scale advantage when it comes to design, manufacturing and purchase,” he said.

About India’s shift to BS VI, Padmanabhan said India is doing it in three years while in the US it took seven to eight years. “This is much like how India skipped landlines and shifted to mobiles in the telecom space,” he said. They are working on the engine technology, fuel systems, turbochargers and after treatment technologies which will be combined to meet the BS VI norms for India. “India is a low-cost provider of these products and has a supply chain that will be leveraged by Cummins.” Cummins will have a new technology centre in India at Pune which will open by end of this year. The tech centre investment has been around Rs 1,000 crore and will have 2,500 people working for Cummins globally.