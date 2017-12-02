Culinary tourism to be vogue in 2018, says survey

The survey conducted online in the third week of November, recognised nearly 400 fine dining restaurants, including the Top 25 in the world.

It isn’t uncommon for travellers to sample the best local cuisine while travelling. But would you change your plans just because of the food choices the destination has to offer? Yes, indeed. Indians seems to have caught on to the trend of combining travel with edible experiences, termed as culinary tourism. As per the latest TripAdvisor India Gastronomy Survey 2017, 3 out of 5 Indians are set to undertake a gastronomic getaway in 2018.

The survey conducted online in the third week of November, recognised nearly 400 fine dining restaurants, including the Top 25 in the world. It looked at the restaurants that stand out, in addition to uncovering key habits and preferences of Indians with respect to dinning out, and how much food influences their holiday planning.

If the results are anything to go by, 48% of the respondents said that dining out and restaurant selection is important to their overall trip experience and that they pay special heed to it while travelling. Among the participants, 74% have either planned or intend to plan a gastronomic getaway soon to a destination specifically ‘to try the food it is famous’ for and 71% have plans to visit a ‘particular restaurant’. In fact, the domestic destinations voted to the top, especially for their food, are Goa (49%), Kerala (35%) and Lucknow (33%), while the international ones are Italy (90%), Thailand (34%) and France (26%).