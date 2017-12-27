Cuemath: Learning math as a life skill

Manan Khurma, founder & CEO, Cuemath

Home-based math-learning start-up Cuemath which was founded primarily to address the ‘mindset problem’ and help kids unlock their full potential and make them fall in love with mathematics, plans to scale the model quickly and rigorously across India. The start-up currently has offices in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kerala and Pune while Bengaluru comprises one fifth of the firm’s current market presence. Manan Khurma, founder & CEO, Cuemath told FE that the idea was to take math beyond classes. “We have centres running in over 80 cities including tier 2 cities of India. We have plans to scale the model quickly and rigorously across India so that every child has access to the world-class product that we are delivering, ” he said. Founded in 2013, Cuemath is a multi-format math learning programme that brings together the best of technology and personal teaching. Through a unique curriculum and dedicated teachers across India, CueMath is imparting conceptual understanding and analytical thinking of the subject with an aim to teach math as a life skill. The core team at Cuemath comprises math, education and technology graduates from IIT, IIM, Stanford, Cambridge and Harvard. CueMath has over 2500 teachers and has reached out to over 20,000 students.

“The tie-up with schools involves after school teaching session for kids through applications, puzzles, aptitude and reasoning. Our programme is customised as per the age bracket of kids, that is from kindergarten to eighth grade. We recently launched Cuemath Affiliate Program and School Cuemath Quiz which has led to us collaborating with corporates and elite schools like Army Public School and Christ School,” he said. Earlier this year, Cuemath raised $15 million in its Series B round of funding from CapitalG (formerly known as Google Capital) and Sequoia India. Cuemath had raised $4.1 million in its Series A round of funding from Sequoia India in February 2015. Seed funding was raised in 2014 from Unitus Seed Fund and Alok Mittal, a well-known early-stage investor.

The business model involves Cuemath certified and trained teachers—who enrich the delivery of the learning system by setting up home-based math learning centres. Parents can know their child’s progress using the Cueparent app, while teachers use Cueteacher for the same. “We believe that understanding of math is the objective, and excellence at math and problem solving is the outcome. We think grades and marks will improve as a byproduct,” he said. The start-up believes that great math learning can have a transformative impact on a child’s life, because it believes in math being a life skill and not something needed to pass an examination. Khurma realised that there were several players in the field of preparing students for the competitive exams but none addressing what he was trying to address. “Therefore, I founded Cuemath to address this ‘mindset problem’ and help kids unlock their full potential and make them fall in love with mathematics and find it to be a beautiful subject.”