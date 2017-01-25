Crompton Greaves gets shareholders’ nod to change name to CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Crompton Greaves had earlier sought shareholders’ approval through postal and electronic voting for changing the company’s name. (Website)

Crompton Greaves today said it has received shareholders’ approval for changing the company’s name to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

“The members of the company have with requisite majority, approved change of company name from Crompton Greaves Ltd to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd vide Postal Ballot Voting (physical and electronic voting,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

Crompton Greaves had earlier sought shareholders’ approval through postal and electronic voting for changing the company’s name.

Crompton Greaves Ltd was incorporated on 28 April 1937, as ‘Crompton Parkinson Works Private Ltd under the Companies Act, 1913. The company became a public company on 28 December 1960 and changed its name to ‘Crompton Parkinson Works Ltd’. Subsequently, on 2 August 1966, the name of the company was changed to ‘Crompton Greaves Ltd’.

At present, the company is operating in a fully integrated B2B segment comprising of Power Transmission and Distribution Business and Industrial Business.

The products of the B2B segment of the company have been marketed under its registered trade mark ‘CG’ globally while the consumer products under the erstwhile B2C segment were manufactured and marketed as ‘Crompton’ or ‘Crompton Greaves’.