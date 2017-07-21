Cotton output estimated at 337.25L bales for 2016-17

CAI had estimated the output figure at 336.25 bales for the 2016-17 crop year

Cotton output for for 2016-17 crop year is estimated to be 337.25 lakh bales as per June estimates by the Cotton Association of India (CAI). In its May projection, CAI had estimated the output figure at 336.25 bales for the 2016-17 crop year, beginning October 1. Production stood at 337.75 lakh bales in the previous crop year, CAI added.

The projected balance sheet drawn by the CAI estimated total cotton supply for the season at 409.25 lakh bales while the domestic consumption is estimated at 305 lakh bales.

According to Nayan Mirani, president of CAI, over 95% of the crop for the season has already arrived in the market. Meanwhile, the sector expects a 10-12% rise in production in 2017-18. The industry pegged cotton production at 380 lakh bales against 340 lakh bales produced last year. According to Sandeep Bajoria, chairman, All India Cottonseed Crushers’ Association, the country’s cotton production is expected to touch some 380 lakh bales from the previous year’s 340 lakh bales leaving over 125 lakh tonne of cottonseed for crushing. Cotton has been sown on 90.88 lakh hectare as on July 14, up by 17 % from 73.93 lakh hectare sown on the corresponding date of previous year.

According to Dhiren Seth, former president, CAI, cotton planting is expected to be 5-7% higher than the previous season and therefore accordingly, the crop should also increase in proportion.