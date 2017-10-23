Corporate results: Even as early festive season drives sales, margins get capped; here is why

An early festive season would have driven up sales for consumer durables companies but input costs remain firm putting a cap on margins. (Image: Reuters)

Coinciding as it did with the rollout of the GST, corporate results for the September quarter were expected to reflect the disruption in some businesses. Numbers from the early birds show that in the absence of any discernible improvement in demand, competition remains fierce limiting margin expansion and profit growth. An early festive season would have bumped up sales for some consumer durables companies but input costs remain firm and that too has put a cap on margins. The first crop of results reveals some companies are coping well with GST and the disruption in the supply chain, others not so easily. Colgate Palmolive’s very ordinary numbers for the September quarter, with profits falling 2% year-on-year, suggest a slower-than-expected recovery in the supply chain. Post-GST restocking was expected to drive volumes but the company reported a 0.9% drop in sales volume, although this is smaller than the fall in the two previous quarters of around 3-5%. Bajaj Corp appears to have coped better, reporting an increase of 5% y-o-y, with volumes growing as the re-stocking improved. Retailers such as Avenue Supermarkets suffered somewhat due to the GST-led pricing of products which impacted the overall selling price of products. The retailer reported a Q2FY18 revenue growth of 26%, below estimates and consequently, analysts have trimmed revenue estimates by 1.2-1.4% over FY18-20 since they expect this trend will continue to impact the company.

Not too much can be gleaned from the initial crop of results for the three months to September. The sample is small and skewed with the presence of heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services; moreover, several sectors — telecom, heavy automobiles, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals — do not have a presence. For a sample of 57 companies (excluding banks and financials) operating profits have risen a smart 20% year-on-year on the back of a good rise in sales which increased by 13.7% y-o-y and a rise in costs of just 12.3% y-o-y. However, net profits have risen just 5.3% year-on-year, thanks to a sharp jump in depreciation of 37% y-o-y.

Cement companies fared well during the quarter. While the 18% y-o-y volume jump at Ultratech reflects the acquisition of cement assets from the JP Group, the firm nevertheless earned good blended realisations in most markets. Meanwhile, ACC reported a top class performance with strong sales volumes, up nearly 18% y-o-y —similar to that in three previous quarters — driving up revenues by 24% y-o-y thanks to better profitability and realisations.

Although volumes were aided by a favourable base and expanded capacities, as also restocking post-GST, it is nonetheless a good performance.

That Wipro chose to tone down revenue guidance for Q3FY18 to 0-2%, although the September quarter numbers were reasonably good, suggests lack of confidence.

Commentary from TCS sounded more cheerful; the IT major reported in-line numbers with a rise in operating margins but constant-currency revenue growth of a modest 1.7%, weak for a seasonally strong quarter. The early onset of the festive season appears to have helped companies such as Kansai Nerolac Paints, which reported a high double-digit volume of around 18% y-o-y and strong sales of decorative paints. However, margins were under pressure thanks to rising prices of crude oil and titanium dioxide. Given raw material prices are expected to stay firm due to some supply issues, analysts believe margins may not expand too much in the near term.

While manufacturers of consumer durables are yet to announce their results, it would appear from Bajaj Finance’s growth in assets of 38% y-o-y, during the quarter, consumers are willing to borrow to fund purchases. Although Bajaj Finance may not be representative of the sector, the rise in consumption demand suggested by its loan growth, is heartening.

Competition in some segments of the economy such as two-wheelers persists. A better product mix, in favour of three-wheelers, helped Bajaj Auto post a 9% y-o-y rise in revenues; both volumes and realisations improved. However, operating profits stayed flat. Analysts at Jefferies said growth and market share were a concern. “While its absence in the high growth scooter segment remains a structural disadvantage, Bajaj has also lost significant market share in H1FY18 in both entry/executive and premium motorcycles,” they wrote.