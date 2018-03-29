Corporate Governance: Sebi partly accepts Kotak committee suggestions

With the capital market regulator accepting the bulk of the recommendations of the the Kotak Committee on Corporate Governance, India Inc will need to become much more transparent making many more disclosures than they do now. (Reuters)

With the capital market regulator accepting the bulk of the recommendations of the the Kotak Committee on Corporate Governance, India Inc will need to become much more transparent making many more disclosures than they do now. Even as the eligibility criteria for independent directors has been made more strict, the top 500 companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Wednesday, must have at least one woman independent director by April next year while the top 1,000 must have one by April 2020. The Sebi board decided that companies would need to make more detailed disclosures of related-party transactions; moreover, related parties would be permitted to vote against these transactions.

Companies will also need to seek the approval of minority shareholders — and get a majority vote — for any payments on account of brand or royalty to a related party exceeding 2% of the consolidated turnover. In a decision that could be onerous for companies, consolidated accounts must be furnished every quarter. Moreover, they must now reveal how they have spent or used money raised through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or a preferential issue. The Kotak committee was of the view that for better transparency, appropriate disclosures may be required on utilisation of proceeds of preferential issues and QIPs till the time such proceeds are utilised.

While 40 of the 80 suggestions of the Kotak committee were accepted in totality, 15 were accepted with modifications. The capital markets regulator also decided that the positions of the chairman and the CEO or managing directors will be separate for the top 500 listed companies by market capitalisation from April 2020. Moreover, the maximum number of directors on listed companies will be pruned from 10 to eight by April 2019 and further to seven by April 2020.

The Sebi board decided independent directors will need to fulfil more criteria to be eligible to sit on boards while audit, nomination, risk management and remuneration committees will play a bigger role. However, it ruled out a minimum compensation for independent directors. In a decision that would compel companies to choose their directors more carefully, Sebi said the expertise of directors would need to be spelt out.

The committee had observed in the report that while companies comply with the regulatory minimum, the committee encourages boards and managements to view disclosure and transparency as a means to build trust with stakeholders and to proactively disclose material information that may impact decision-making variables.