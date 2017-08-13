Converge all skill development schemes under one ministry, says Report

“The NDA government has established a separate ministry for skill development. (Reuters)

Various skill development schemes under the administrative control of different ministries should be handed over to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for a better outcome, a report has suggested. “The NDA government has established a separate ministry for skill development. It is desirable that this central ministry takes the core elements from various ministries and pools them under one minister and under one budget, which could be around Rs 25,000 crore,” a joint study by Assocham and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) said. Currently, different skill development schemes still remain with various ministries and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is the coordinator.

The report also observed that the present Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system in India is facing some serious problems that can hamper the progress of Skill India Mission. “The country is facing a paradoxical situation where on the one hand young men and women with higher education entering the labour market are looking for jobs, and on the other, industries are complaining of the unavailability of appropriately skilled manpower,” said the report.

Keeping in view the heterogeneity of the labour market and preponderance of the unorganised sector, designing a model that benefits key players of the ecosystem, including employers, training providers, trainees and the government, is a challenging task, the report stated.