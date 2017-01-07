  3. Contraction in cement demand not as higher feared, Edelweiss terms this as ‘Buy’ opportunity

We estimate margin compression for cement players due to weak prices on subdued demand and fading benefits of low fuel costs.

By: | Published: January 7, 2017 6:09 AM
The demonetisation-led demand dip is temporary and the correction in cement stocks is pricing in a slowdown of 12-24 months. (Reuters) The demonetisation-led demand dip is temporary and the correction in cement stocks is pricing in a slowdown of 12-24 months. (Reuters)

Our latest survey of the domestic cement sector suggests: we as well as companies were surprised to see that the contraction in cement demand has not been as much as feared earlier; inventory destocking resulted in price dip of 4-5% m-o-m in December, resulting in negative price-volume trade off, at least in Q3; and lower-than-anticipated demand contraction fuels reasonable probability that cement manufacturers will be able to pass on the fuel price hike in the next 30-45 days. At current valuation, this is an interesting sector to be invested in over the next 12-24 months.

We estimate margin compression for cement players due to weak prices on subdued demand and fading benefits of low fuel costs. Though the extent will vary based on operating/financial leverage, we estimate PAT margin for our coverage universe to plunge by ~370bps q-o-q.

Amidst weak demand and pricing scenario, companies with large presence in north/central regions may report margin expansion y-o-y owing to low pricing base in the previous year. We expect players such as SRCM and JK Cement (JKCEM) to report improved margins y-o-y.

The demonetisation-led demand dip is temporary and the correction in cement stocks is pricing in a slowdown of 12-24 months. This is excessive pessimism and, hence, we recommend considering the current weakness as an opportunity to buy our top picks.

