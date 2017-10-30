Consumer safety goes for a toss, Delhi leads with LED bulb norms violations, Mumbai follows

Delhi stands as the city with the maximum number LED bulb norms violations. (Photo: Reuters)

Delhi stands as the city with the maximum number LED bulb norms violations set by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), with almost 73 per cent of the brands not conforming to the consumer safety standards set by BIS, according to a study conducted by Nielsen. The consumer safety standards are prescribed and mandated for lighting products by BIS and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. According to a Nielsen study conducted across four major Indian cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, 76 per cent of LED bulb brands and 71 per cent of LED downlighter brands across 200 electrical retail outlets were found to be non-compliant with consumer safety standards, according to IANS.

The study further suggested that these products violating norms are a serious safety hazard for consumers besides causing significant losses in tax revenues to the Government of India (GoI), as they are illegally developed and sold.

ELCOMA (Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers’ Association) total LED market in the country is worth Rs 10,000 crore, with LED bulbs and downlighters constituting 50 per cent of the overall LED market, being widely used across homes, offices and workspaces. Rakesh Zutshi, President of ElCOMA, speaking on the subject said, “A large number of non-compliant manufacturers of LED bulbs and downlighters threaten fair competition in the LED lighting market, especially for those companies that are compliant to all mandatory consumer safety standards.” He further added that these illegal manufacturers may not GST thereby rendering huge loss to the exchequer.

The study done from the key markets exposed gross violation showing that 48 per cent of the LED bulb brands had no mention of manufacturer’s address and 31 per cent brands did not have a manufacturer’s name, i.e. these brands violate Indian legal metrology regulations and are manufactured illegally.

Similarly, the study conducted on LED downlighters showed that of the total sample size, 45 per cent brands did not have a manufacturer’s name and 51 per cent brands had no mention of the manufacturer’s address.