Congress conference: Party trashes accusation of favoring Vijay Mallya, dubs expose as ordinary

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P.Chidambaram. Source: ANI

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with former Finance Minster P Chidambaram meet the media at a press conference and comments on the ‘State of Economy’ ahead of the Economic Survey scheduled to be held on January 31. Manmohan Singh said, “Indian economy not in good shape. International Monetary Fund (IMF) says growth will slip to less than 6.6 per cent. ” while Chidambaram said that “The document released candidly, truthfully assesses the state of India’s economy, supported by hard research, data. The government is hiding behind dazzle of GDP number which is being questioned”