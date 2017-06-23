UrbanClap, Truecaller partner to enable seamless hiring of services

Customers with Truecaller app installed on their mobiles will be able to easily identify and filter the IVR or service delivery verification calls when hiring professionals through UrbanClap.(Photo: ANI)

Online marketplace UrbanClap on Friday announced its partnership with Truecaller, a communication app, to enhance consumer experience by integrating Truecaller Priority in the company’s IVR and its enlisted professional’s numbers. Customers with Truecaller app installed on their mobiles will be able to easily identify and filter the IVR or service delivery verification calls when hiring professionals through UrbanClap. Any calls received by users who have booked a service on UrbanClap, will be clearly marked as ‘UrbanClap’ or ‘UrbanClap Support’, and color coded in purple; thus, assuring the users that the call is important and from a reliable source, not spam.

“These days with rise of spam calls, users don’t like to receive calls from unknown numbers – this was leading to failed communication between our users and service professionals. With Truecaller priority we are helping users identify and attend these calls leading to seamless service delivery,” said Varun Khaitan, Co-Founder, at UrbanClap. The integration is an important feature for UrbanClap as they predict that call connect ratio with customer will increase by 50 percent, currently that number stands at 2.5, thus ensuring smoother delivery of services.

This will also reduce customer’s dependability on the UrbanClap contact centre. “Empowering UrbanClap users to recognise the relevant communication from the company, we address a critical friction point in the entire process. The integration will add immense value by enhancing call completion rate while making consumer communication seamless,” said Arun Krishnan, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Truecaller.