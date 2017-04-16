Companies find a DIY way to hire right talent

With this move, the company wants to train young talent, select the best and place them at one of its international design studios.

Finding the right talent is the single-biggest issue most companies face, as many agree that there is a gap between what is taught in school and the skills needed at the workplace. Several companies have come up with their own academies to tackle this HR issue. For instance, automobile manufacturer Renault recently launched its first design academy in India. “The launch of Renault’s new design academy is a testimony of our strong customer-centric approach and long-term vision to strategically developing the skills of the workforce,” says Luciano Bove, design academy head of programme, and advanced design manager, Renault.

With this move, the company wants to train young talent, select the best and place them at one of its international design studios. The academy, which operates from the Renault Design Studio in Chennai, commenced its internship programme on April 3. During the six-month internship programme, six selected candidates will be working on a project under the watchful eyes of 12 Renault designers from France and India.

Says HR advisor Hema Ravichandar, “Many times, the employability of graduates is not of the standard required by organisations. Also, good talent is always in high demand.” As not all companies desire to or can afford to invest in launching their own academies, some organisations work with institutes to design and introduce industry-specific curriculum. This helps companies get ‘ready-to-deploy’ talent from such institutes.

The IT industry has been at the forefront of this, along with engineering and management institutes. Companies investing in such programmes see it as a long-term initiative rather than a short-term plan. Take the case of Roposo, a fashion-focused social network, which has launched its Roposo Blogger Academy.

“Keeping the digital trend in mind where anyone with a mobile phone today can become a blogger, the focus of the academy is to help young and upcoming bloggers to understand this journey from the experiences of successful bloggers,” says Ashish Aggrawal, head of brand solutions, Roposo, adding, “We want to share this path with anyone interested in being a blogger, so that the blogger community as a whole is more professional and structured.”

The academy will add 2,000 new bloggers and content creators for Roposo. It has a lean and targeted marketing approach—it is using college ambassadors and social media groups of colleges to create impact in relevant circles.

Several other sectors have similar branded academies, where brands aren’t hesitating in either starting their own academies or associating with other academic institutions.