Committed to strategic partnership with Jet Airways: Etihad

Etihad Airways has said it is committed to a strategic partnership with Jet Airways that continues to be strong and healthy. The Gulf carrier’s assertion comes amid reports that Jet Airways is in exploratory talks to sell stake to Delta Air Lines. With 24 per cent stake, Etihad is a strategic partner of Jet Airways. In an e-mailed statement to PTI, an Etihad spokesperson said both airlines continue to enjoy a strong and healthy relationship.

“We remain committed to our strategic partnership which has grown to become the largest carriers of international traffic to and from India with one in five passengers flying with Etihad Airways and Jet Airways. “Together, we operate 257 services each week, each way between Abu Dhabi and 15 cities across India,” the spokesperson said.

Stressing that speculation of anything to the contrary is completely misguided and misinformed, the spokesperson said the dynamic partnership with Jet Airways has resulted in increased benefits for travellers. The response was to queries on whether Etihad is looking to sell its stake in Jet Airways.

A leading full service carrier, Jet Airways flies to 65 destinations, including in the Middle East, Europe and North America. Jet Airways, with a fleet of 113 aircraft, has code share pacts with various international airlines, including Delta Air Lines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France.