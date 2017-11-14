Coal India records higher supplies to power sector in Q2

Top News Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says make at least this much return in stock market or go home

Coal India (CIL) clocked a growth of 13.6% year-on-year in overall coal off-take, 13.6% y-o-y in coal supplies to power utilities, 8.3% in coal production and 9% in coal supply to NTPC and its joint ventures for the September quarter. Overall coal off-take to consumers at 131.58 million tonne (mt) during the July-September was up by 15.71 million tonne in absolute terms compared to 115.87 mt during the same quarter last fiscal, registering a growth of 13.6%. Coal supplies to thermal power stations increased by 12.53 mt during the second quarter compared to the same quarter last fiscal. During the July-September period of this fiscal, CIL supplied 104.34 mt of coal to power stations against 91.81 mt during the corresponding period last fiscal, registering a growth of 13.6% y-o-y.

During the months of August and September, coal supplies to power plants by CIL grew 20% and 21% respectively, compared to the same months last year. The trend was sustained in October 2017 as well with 18% growth. Coal production also grew sharply during the second quarter with CIL as whole producing 113.04 mt, registering a healthy growth of 8.3% y-o-y. Coal production during the same quarter last year has been 104.37 mt. Constant coordination and synergizing the efforts with railways, and also with the help of coal ministry, witnessed the average wagon loading tweaking up to a growth of 7% during the July-September period.

CIL’s average loading of rakes per day during the quarter went up to 208.8 against 195.2 rakes per day during the corresponding quarter last year. The increase in absolute terms during the period was a strong 13.6 rakes per day. Coal supplies to the national power producer NTPC and its joint ventures registered a robust 9% growth as the supplies surged ahead to 38.36 mt during the quarter against 35.20 mt during same quarter last year.