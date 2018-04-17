Coal India Limited operations unaffected by protest call by CITU, says government

Four central trade unions of CIL had served notice to go on a one-day strike on April 16, protesting against the commercial coal mining. (Reuters)

To ensure smooth operations, CIL management put a multi-pronged plan into action at all company mines in the wake of yesterday’s protest call given by trade union CITU against commercial mining, the government today said. Four central trade unions of CIL had served notice to go on a one-day strike on April 16, protesting against the commercial coal mining. In a bid to ward off the strike, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal invited the four trade unions — BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU — for a meeting in Mumbai where their apprehensions were dispelled in a proper perspective.

Subsequently, a next round of meeting was held with Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar, as a result of which, the four trade unions agreed to call off the strike in principle. However, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) was the lone union to head off and call for a protest day, the coal ministry said in a statement.

“To maintain peace and thwart any disruption of mining activities, all the subsidiary companies geared up by setting up videography and photography arrangement at the mine level to identify the persons taking part in the strike,” it said. This move paid off as it dissuaded the agitators to force any stoppage of work.

Officers of CIL and subsidiaries maintained a round-the-clock vigil at production units to monitor the situation. Law and order machinery worked in tandem with CIL authorities to ensure peace and running of usual operations. “It was informed to all concerned that any unlawful activity would be dealt with disciplinary actions as per the legally enforceable measures,” the statement said.