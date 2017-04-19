CM Devendra Fadnavis, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu review progress of Maharashtra rail projects

A joint venture will be set up to carry out rehabilitation of the slum dwellers residing on railway land in Mumbai. (PTI)

A joint venture will be set up to carry out rehabilitation of the slum dwellers residing on railway land in Mumbai. The JV will be set up by the Maharashtra government and the Railway ministry. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu here. Top railway and state government officials were also present. The JV will be tasked with rehabilitating the slum dwellers residing on railway land in the metropolis, said a statement from Chief Minister’s Office.

Fadnavis and Prabhu also reviewed progress of various railway projects in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors concerned joined the meeting via video conferencing. The CM asked Navi Mumbai’s planning agency CIDCO to release its share of Rs 212.83 crore for the new Belapur- Seawoods-Uran rail line at the earliest. To facilitate construction of a 6th line (30.19 km) of Western Railway, Fadnavis said work on rehabilitating slum dwellers on this corridor should be completed by July.

Fadnavis directed officials to handover land to railway authorities for the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli-Vaijanath line by May, for the Wadsa-Gadchiroli route by June and the Wardha-Nanded line by August. General Manager of Central Railway D K Sharma said at present projects worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore are either being executed or proposed in various parts of Maharashtra. He said Prabhu and Fadnavis discussed at length projects like Mumbai CST-Panvel elevated corridor and Bandra- Virar elevated corridor, among others.

Prabhu has held talks with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) which has shown interest in providing loan for the Mumbai CST-Panvel elevated corridor, Sharma said. The two leaders also discussed the possibility of the Centre and the Maharashtra government taking over the three private rail corridors in the state which are owned by foreign and private companies, he said. Later Prabhu tweeted, “Marathon comprehensive review meeting with @Dev_Fadnavis, rail & GOM officials, dist Admn to expedite rail projects in #Maharashtra & Mumbai”.