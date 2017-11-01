Climate change: Coal India among top 3 companies emitting CO2 in the world

The list was topped by Coal India, Gazprom and Exxon Mobil when measuring carbon dioxide emitted by companies and by consumers using their products, according to the survey. (Reuters)

According to a study, it was found out that world’s biggest 250 companies account for a third of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions yet few have strong goals to limit rising temperatures even as climate change has become such a big issue for policymakers to grapple with. The list was topped by Coal India, Gazprom and Exxon Mobil when measuring carbon dioxide emitted by companies and by consumers using their products, according to the survey. In the past three years, emissions from the group of 250 had been flat “when they should have been going down by roughly three percent per year” to limit temperatures in line with goals set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement, according to Reuters.

The report, written in collaboration with Constellation Research & Technology, emissions tracking group CDP and BSD Consulting, found the group emitted a third of world carbon emissions and that only about 30 percent of the 250 firms had set strong goals to curb them.Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, about 200 countries had promised to take steps in order to curb emission limits which was adversely affecting the environment resulting in heat waves, downpours and rising sea levels.

And case studies of companies including Xcel Energy, Ingersoll Rand and Total, which have acted strongly to curb emissions, showed there may even be a significant benefit to action, said Tim Nixon, a co-author at Thomson Reuters.

