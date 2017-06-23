Cleartrip launches Arabic version of its desktop websites

The Arabic website will have airline-focused content, which is a top consumer preference in the region. (Representative image: Reuters)

Comprehensive travel and leisure activities platform Cleartrip today said it has launched the Arabic version of its desktop websites to strengthens its leadership position in the Middle East. The launch will make available Cleartrip’s seamless user experience and hassle-free booking experience to Arabic audiences, particularly in markets belonging to the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (formerly Gulf Cooperation Council), the company said in a release. The Arabic website will have airline-focused content, which is a top consumer preference in the region. “Despite being a huge market, the GCC travel industry is still growing and is ripe for disruption. Having achieved a clear leadership position in the UAE, we wanted to expand our footprint across other high-potential GCC countries by catering to Arabic users in the region, who have shown a strong preference for Arabic content while making online travel reservations,” a Cleartrip spokesperson said.

He said, Cleartrip will be looking to launch more innovative offerings in the near future to serve users from the region in the language of their preference. In addition to its Arabic desktop website, Cleartrip has also set up an Arabic voice support centre in Dubai offering users the option of calling in for assistance or requesting a call-back, he added.

Also watch:

The brand also plans to launch its Arabic app in the coming quarters, to make online travel reservations in the region.