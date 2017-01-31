Cleartrip integrates with Uber API to offer local activities

This integration will also offer seamless Uber ride requests on the Cleartrip platform, a release issued here said.

(Site)

Online travel and activities platform Cleartrip today said it has partnered with global ride sharing company Uber that will integrate the latter’s Application program interface (API) to make contextual local activity suggestions.

This integration will also offer seamless Uber ride requests on the Cleartrip platform, a release issued here said.

After this integration Uber riders can now discover and book local experiences in their cities.

“We are excited to enable a new channel for our product suite through this partnership with Uber. We are sure this will increase the discoverability of our Local product. We have always innovated on customer experience and this will further the cause by taking the local activity right to the users when they most likely need one,” Cleartrip Chief Marketing Officer Subramanya Sharma said.

Cleartrip Local currently has over 15,000 activities in over 200 categories in more than 50 cities.