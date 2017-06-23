CleanMax Solar to power Chennai Metro Rail Limited

Onsite solar energy provider CleanMax Solar has bagged the order to power Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (Image: Reuters)

Onsite solar energy provider CleanMax Solar has bagged the order to power Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. CleanMax has bagged six MW Solar Rooftop Turnkey contract on RESCO model (Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model) that would be used to power metro stations, depots and administration buildings, a company statement said. “The venture will involve the installation of rooftop and ground mounted solar PV plants at 12 metro stations and at the maintenance depot in Koyambedu,” it said. The move was also in line with the Centre’s vision of moving towards renewable energy by 2022.

With the use of renewable energy, the company said it would reduce the carbon dioxide emission by 7,438 tonnes per year and save Rs 1.50 crore annually to Chennai Metro. “Once fully operational, the total capacity of rooftops and ground mounted power systems in CMRL’s facilities will be six MW, which will make it one of the largest onsite solar projects in India,” it said. Chennai Metro project represents a significant step in CleanMax Solar’s mission of also helping public infrastructure projects become sustainable through solar power.

“We are delighted that CleanMax has been awarded the prestigious Chennai Metro contract. Coming soon on the heels of our successful rooftop projects at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Chennai Metro project is an affirmation of CleanMax’s leadership position…,” CleanMax Solar Co-founder Andrew Hines said. “We look forward to work with civic authorities and the Chennai Metro technical teams to roll out this large and complex onsite solar project,” he added.