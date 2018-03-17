CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

The ‘Lost and Found’ scheme was first launched by the force on its website in 2015 to trace and restore items and valuables left behind by the commuters at airports.

The CISF has launched a mobile application through which travellers can register complaints to recover items they lost or forgot at various airports. The app called ‘Lost and Found’ can be downloaded from the website of the Information and Technology Ministry. “The main advantage of this mobile app is that the passengers can directly register complaints and get status of their complaint immediately from the airports under our security cover,” CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hemendra Singh said. He said the mobile phone application can also be used to place a request for obtaining technical consultancy provided by the force. The ‘Lost and Found’ scheme was first launched by the force on its website in 2015 to trace and restore items and valuables left behind by the commuters at airports.

Singh said the CISF restored property worth 50.05 crore last year while valuables/items worth Rs 5.49 crore were restored to the passengers this year through the web portal, Singh said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards 59 civil airports across the country.