CIL coal dispatch in April-October via road up by 12 million tonne

The dispatch of coal by state-owned CIL to its consumers in various sectors including power, through road in April-October, went up by 12 million tonne. In a bid to provide more coal to the power producers, Coal India (CIL) had offered to supply the fuel to plants located at shorter distance by road from the available pit head stock. “The road dispatch during the current fiscal till October 2017 went up by 12 MT (million tonne) compared to same period last fiscal,” CIL said in a statement. As on October-end, the movement of coal through road was at a little over 93 MT which accounted for 29 per cent of the total coal dispatch of 317 MT.

Coal Minister Piyush Goyal recently launched ‘Grahak Sadak Koyla Vitaran App’ in a bid to benefit customers of CIL lifting coal through road. The app helps to achieve transparency in dispatch operations and keep a track of all the activities from issuance of sale order to physical delivery of coal by road. During 2016-17, dispatch of coal through road was about 140 MT out of the total dispatch of 542 MT by CIL accounting for 26 per cent. “The impetus given in the current fiscal has improved movement of coal through road considerably,” the statement said.