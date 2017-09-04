Chinese mobile phone maker Transsion to set up 1,000 after-sales centres in India

Chinese mobile phone maker Transsion Holdings, which sells brands like itel and Infinix, today launched its after-sales brand ‘Carlcare’ in India and said it will set up 15 such centres in the next six months.(Image: IE)

Chinese mobile phone maker Transsion Holdings, which sells brands like itel and Infinix, today launched its after-sales brand ‘Carlcare’ in India and said it will set up 15 such centres in the next six months. These centres, which will be company-owned and operated, will cater to all Transsion Holdings including TECNO, Infinix, itel, Spice (which has a JV with Transsion) and Oraimo. The company already has about 850 centres, which are operated by third-party and these usually take care of multiple brands. “India is a very important market for us. We want to offer the best after-sales experience to our customers and therefore, we are bringing Carlcare to India,” Transsion Holdings India Vice President (Customer Service) Kundan Kumar told PTI.

He added that these centres will have a 72-hour repair turnaround time. “By December next year, we hope to have a total of 1,000 centres, including that of Carlcare and the third-party ones,” he said. The first Carlcare centre has been set up in Noida, where Transsion has placed 15 highly trained executives. Established in 2009, Carlcare has over 1,500 service centres across more than 50 countries. It has over 2,100 trained professionals who provide end-to-end servicing.