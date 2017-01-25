China’s Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo, Xiaomi edge out market leader Samsung, Indian brands to corner 46% market share

(Reuters)

Chinese smartphone brands — Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo and Xiaomi — edged out market leader Samsung and Indian brands to control 46% of the domestic market in the October-December quarter of calendar 2016 aided by aggressive marketing strategies and channel push.

Though, the South Korean electronics giant still retained its leadership position in the smartphone space in Q4 of 2016 calendar year, the four Chinese brands collectively controlled 36% of the market in one of the world’s fastest growing smartphone market, latest figures released by Counterpoint Research showed.

The research firm said that it is for the first time that no Indian company has found a place among the top five smartphone brands in terms of market share during the period. According to Counterpoint’s market monitor service, Smasung is the leader with 24% market share in October-December 2016, followed by Vivo at 10%, Xiaomi & Lenovo (including Motorola) at 9% each and Oppo at 8%.

“Chinese brands raced to capture a combined 46% of the total smartphone shipment in Q4 2016, up from 14% a year ago. Furthermore, November 2016 saw Chinese brand share reach an all-time high, accounting for 51% of the total smartphone market,” the research firm said.

“Chinese brands Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo and Xiaomi continued to grow at the expense of Samsung and Indian brands. Their success was attributable to a variety of factors including strong marketing and channel push, as well as better access to components that were in limited supply,” Counterpoint added.

The data showed that Indian brands such as Micromax, Intex and Lava saw their market share shrink to 20% in the last quarter of 2016 from the commanding 54% in the same period in 2015, whereas global brands like Apple, Samsung and HTC only managed to grow their share to 34% from 33% during the same period.

Xiaomi sells 2 lakh units of new Redmi

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has claimed that it received an overwhelming response for its latest smartphone Redmi Note 4 on Tuesday, when its flash sale was launched on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The company sold nearly 2,00,000 units within a few minutes of launching the sale. Redmi Note 4, which made its world debut in India, is available exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com. This was the biggest-ever sale of of any smartphone in India, Flipkart said in a release.