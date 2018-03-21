Chennai Ola drivers protest over commission, incentives

CITU office bearers said that the issues of the drivers attached to the online taxi company in Chennai are different from those in other cities.

A day after a union announced an indefinite strike to get various demands of the drivers of the online cab aggregators addressed in Mumbai, a section of Ola drivers in Chennai on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the online taxi-hailing company’s city office, mainly agitating on the vexed issues related to commission and incentives.

The drivers, numbering around 350, assembled under the umbrella of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), shouted slogans demanding the government regulate taxi-aggregator businesses and fix rates in a logical manner. The agitators were later removed by the police. However, Ola services remained unaffected in the city.

Speaking to FE, CITU office bearers said that the issues of the drivers attached to the online taxi company in Chennai are different from those in other cities. Since there are more driver-owned vehicles in Chennai, the key issues are related to the commission and the incentives paid by the aggregator.