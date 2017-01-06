CES 2017 : Giving cars a new spark

Over the last few years, some automakers have started flocking at the Consumer Electronics Show—CES, the annual trade show held in Las Vegas.

Auto shows are a perfect occasion for introducing new cars, new technologies, new visions about everything automotive. Since automakers, suppliers and media all flock to these shows, these are also the best way to communicate within the industry and outside. However, over the last few years, some automakers have started flocking at the Consumer Electronics Show—CES, the annual trade show held in Las Vegas. And why not? Automakers want to be seen as mobility companies making the ultimate gadgets.

In the CES 2017, which runs January 5-8, a number of ‘mobility companies’ displayed their ‘ultimate gadgets’.

A camera, replacing the side mirror, on a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Portal concept minivan. FCA is laying out a vision of a battery-powered, self-driving minivan that it bets even a millennial could love.

Faraday Future, the American start-up company focused on the development of intelligent electric vehicles, unveiled its first production car at CES 2017, an electric self-driving supercar called the FF91.

Audi and chipmaker Nvidia will introduce an Audi A8 semi-autonomous system later this year called the Traffic Jam Pilot, which allows a driver to hand off control of the vehicle at speeds of up to 35 miles an hour.

Hyundai’s Hyper-Connected Intelligent Car, developed in partnership with Cisco, will connect to an opening in a wall that matches the shape of the car’s door portal. When docked, the car will be able to connect to the home network.