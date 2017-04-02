Centre’s green nod to Rs 9,747-cr Khurja Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh 

The proposal is for setting up two units of 660 MW and the power generated from the project will be evacuated through 400 KV transmission systems by Power Grid Corporation Limited. (PTI)

The Centre has given green nod for setting up 1,320 MW coal-based super-critical Khurja Thermal Power Project at a cost of Rs 9,747.5 crore in Bulandshahar district, Uttar Pradesh. The proposed project to be implemented by state-run THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) along with the UP government will address the electricity shortage being faced in northern India.

The proposal is for setting up two units of 660 MW and the power generated from the project will be evacuated through 400 KV transmission systems by Power Grid Corporation Limited. “The environment ministry has given the final green clearance to the Khurja Power Project with some conditions,” a senior government official said.

Among conditions specified, the company has been asked to take separate environment clearance for township construction. It has also been told to take necessary permission from Water Resource Department for diverting the Aligarh natural drain from the project site. Estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,747.5 crore.

About 1,400 acres of land is required for the project, of which 1,200 acres has already been acquired. The coal requirement would be 5.4 million tonnes per annum which will be sourced from the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation.

A total population of 4,171 will be affected from five villages due to the project activities. Employment generation during construction phase will be 2,000 and operation phase will be 900, the company said in its proposal. It may be noted that THDCIL is establishing generating stations in various regions of the country for supply of power to states in the concerned and other regions.

Khurja Super Thermal Power Station in Bulandshahr district is one such station being set up for supply of power to the beneficiaries of northern region and Uttar Pradesh. THDCIL presently has 16 projects totalling to an installed capacity of 8,796 MW under various stages of implementation/development.