Central Railway nets Rs 100.67 crore from ticketless travellers in 7 months

The CR has been taking regular steps to provide better services to its bonafide rail users and also to curb the ticketless travel, he said. (PTI)

The Central Railway (CR) has collected a record Rs 100.67 crore as fine from ticketless travellers from April to October under a special drive carried out by the commercial department, an official said. “The Central Railway registered a record ticket checking earnings of Rs 100.67 crore for the period April to October 2017 and credit for this goes to the intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travellers launched by the commercial department,” said the official. During the seven-month period, a total of 19.82 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected by the commercial staff as against 16.37 lakh cases during the corresponding period last year, registering an increase of 21.08 per cent in number of cases, he said.

