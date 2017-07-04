Cementing relationships, the same old way

The film rotates around a married couple and narrates the sacrifices they make to build the home of their dreams.

The Ad

The film rotates around a married couple and narrates the sacrifices they make to build the home of their dreams. From compromises on holidaying and avoiding fine-dining, the couple tries to save up enough to invest in a home as their relationship grows stronger through the years.

Target Audience

Over 30 year-olds, pan-India

Business Objective

To strengthen the brand’s relationship with the home owner.

The Appeal

– Functional

– Emotional

– Sensorial

The campaign conveys to home owners that MP Birla Cement not only supplies the cement to build a strong house, it also guides them through the process. The film communicates this in an emotional way, wherein the married couple is shown making small sacrifices to own a home, thus, cementing their relationship along the way.

Competitive Edge

Being one of the oldest cement brands in the country, MP Birla Cement’s retail footprint extends from Rajasthan to Bengal, with a strong presence in the central heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. The brand believes in putting the customer at the heart of its business and hence, has a customer support services (CSS) team to not only advice but also to help calculate costs, recommend the right type/grade of cement for diverse construction requirements and guide home-builders through the various crucial stages of building their homes. That is what it has conveyed in its communication as well.

Tone of Voice

Emotional

Verdict

The cement category, which depends heavily on middlemen for business, has brands talking about how their product is of the best quality and helps one build a strong home. With too many brands flagging this same proposition, perhaps the sole campaign which got everyone’s attention was the one featuring The Great Khali by Ambuja Cements.

Simple and effective advertising catches everyone’s eye and helps the brand stand out in a not-so-interesting category, where sales are usually dependent on the contractor and not home owners. Though the campaign by MP Birla Cement plays the same emotional tune, what makes it stand out is the fact that it goes beyond the conventional route by communicating its value-addition of providing on-site expert technical services to home-builders.

Today, people are much more aware about various brands available in the market and what each one has to offer, thanks to widely advertised brands. But how picky are consumers really when it comes to branded cement? Perhaps here the ‘expert advice’ angle of the proposition might come handy, if a consumer is highly discerning, that is. The 360-degree campaign talks directly to home owners at an emotional level, but how much will it impact the sales and demand is unclear as it is the contractor who picks up the raw materials, more often than not.

Rating: 5/10

