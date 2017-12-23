Celkon Star 4G Plus launched by Airtel to take on Jio Phone; here are price, specs and other important details

To take on Jio Phone, Airtel has launched its second affordable 4G smartphone, Celkon Star 4G Plus, under the telecom’s ‘Mera Pehle Smartphone’ initiative and is reasonably priced at Rs 1249. (Twitter)

To take on Jio Phone, Airtel has launched its second affordable 4G smartphone, Celkon Star 4G Plus, under the telecom’s ‘Mera Pehle Smartphone’ initiative and is reasonably priced at Rs 1249. The smartphone will be launched in association with Celkon. In terms of specs, the Celkon Star 4G Plus will have dual camera, dual SIM support, 4-inch touchscreen space, radio, Wifi, Bluetooth and GPS. Unlike the Jio Phone, the dual SIM support is a boon for this smartphone as both the slots will support SIM cards of all the networks and will run on Android Marshmallow 6.0. The device will also feature 1,800mAh battery and will have 512 RAM. The phone will also feature 4GB internal storage that will expandable upto 32GB via microSD card and 3.20-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.

With the phone’s launch, the company hopes to serve its customers better as it offers affordability and flexibility in the specific range of phones offered by other companies compared to Celkon. The smartphone will set to fulfill users wish of accessing unlimited data at affordable prices but there is a catch. To avail the phone at Rs 1249, the customer make a down payment of Rs 2749 for the smartphone and then need to make 36 consecutive monthly recharges for Rs 169. But, the actual cost of the phone will come down to rs 1249 as the buyer will get Rs 500 cashback after 18 months and Rs 1000 cashback after 36 months, that sums up to Rs 1500 of benefit. The phone will be available in four variants: black, blue and champagne and gold.

The user can also opt for not recharging the phone with Rs 169 in which case the buyer has to avail recharges for Rs 3000 for the first 18 months and another Rs 3000 for the next 18 months to avail the rest of Rs 1000 cashback. The phone, Celkon Star 4G Plus, will be available at all the retail mobile stores and the service will be provided by Celkon.