CEAT’s Anant Goenka elected as ATMA chairman

Anant Goenka, ceat’s managing director and member of management board of RPG Enterprises, has been unanimously elected as chairman of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), the national industry body for automotive tyre sector in India. Rajeev Anand of Goodyear India is the new vice-chairman. As one of the youngest chief executives in the automotive space, Anant Goenka has been at the helm of CEAT as MD for the last five years. Prior to joining the RPG Group, Goenka has worked with Hindustan Unilever & Accenture in Mumbai and with Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong.

He recently led CEAT as first tyre company outside of Japan to win the Deming Prize, one of the most prestigious global quality awards in the world. He is an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS (Economics) from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Anand has been with Goodyear India for almost 36 years. He took on the country leadership of the company in 2009, when the country was going through a rough economic patch due to negative global cues and turned it around within a year.