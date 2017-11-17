Cars of the future to change; here is what is set to happen to the humble seats

If cars of the future are going to change, will car seats remain the same?

It is argued that even though cars have technologically evolved hugely over the decades, and self-driving cars are round the corner in developed markets, car seats haven’t changed much—aside from electronic controls, body-hugging bolsters and massage functions, nothing about car seat technology can be called revolutionary. Until now. The largest global automotive car seat supplier, the $18.2-billion Adient—one in every three car seats in the world comes from its facilities—is working on designing revolutionary solutions in India. The company says that car seats of the future will have unique functionalities—seats would have sleep, work, relax and lounge modes, with massage options added. They would have cooling, heating, controls, lights, storage and safety devices attached to them. Seats would also be equipped with features such as tray tables and have individualisation functions with IoT. And if cars become autonomous, the positioning of seats and airbags would change.

It is these kind of functionalities that would be developed at Adient’s new prototyping and testing facility in Pune, for which the company is investing $30 million. The facility also marks a major expansion of its existing technical centre in Pune, which is already a world-class unit with the largest workforce in Adient’s global network of 20 tech centres. Detlef Juerss, V-P, Engineering, and chief technical officer, Adient, said earlier this week that the new facility, slated to open in late 2018, will provide physical testing to augment the capabilities of the existing technical centre.

“This facility will boast full-scale prototyping, testing and trim capabilities, enabling Adient to conduct full product verification in India to global customer and regulatory standards and accelerate product development as products won’t have to be shipped overseas for testing. So, Adient India can take ownership of more global projects,” Juerss said. He sees business in the Indian market doubling in five years. Murali Rajagopalan, director and country manager, Adient India, said India is moving to new safety regulations for which development activities need to begin now, and “with this facility we would be able to support customers on an entirely new level.”